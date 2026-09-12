Man with Palestine flag runs afield at 9:11 in 9/11 NY ball game, is tackled and pelted with beer cans

A man waving a Palestinian flag runs onto the field at New York’s Yankee Stadium at 9:11 p.m. as the Mets and the Yankees, the city’s two Major League Baseball teams, face off on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terror attacks.

Security tackles the man within seconds and escorts him out as the crowd jeers, erupts in chants of “USA” and then pelts him with beer cans, footage shows.

The man, who wears a jersey emblazoned with the anti-Trump motto “No Kings,” interrupts the game just as the Yankees’ Brent Headrick prepares to pitch to the Mets’ Francisco Lindor at the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded, two outs and a 3-2 count while the Yankees lead 5-2.

Headrick tosses a few warm-up pitches during the interruption, and goes on to catch the line drive that Lindor hits when the game resumes. The Yankees go on to win 6-4.

The game begins with a 9/11 memorial ceremony featuring members of the 2001 Yankees, followed by country singer Lee Greenwood performing his patriotic anthem “God Bless the USA.” A husband and wife who each lost their father on 9/11 throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Security tackles a fan who ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium at 9:11 p.m. with a Palestinian flag. Fans threw beer cans at him once security got him beyond the outfield wall. pic.twitter.com/bxmXAWv7DX — Brendan Kuty ????‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 12, 2026