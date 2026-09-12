UN: At least 76,000 have fled due to fighting in Yemen since July
GENEVA, Switzerland — At least 76,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since July, with the number quadrupling in the past week as fighting flared between government forces and Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the United Nations says.
“The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is warning of a rapidly worsening displacement crisis in Yemen unfolding by the hour,” the UN agency says in a statement, pointing out that “at least 76,000 people have fled their homes since July… four times last week’s total, as fighting intensifies.”
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