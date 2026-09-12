Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 12, 2026

UN: At least 76,000 have fled due to fighting in Yemen since July

By AFP Today, 6:31 pm
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Displaced Yemenis rest at a temporary shelter in the Dar Saad district of Aden, Yemen, on September 12, 2026, after fleeing Houthi attacks in the western coastal cities of al-Khokha and Mokha. (AP Photo/Abdulnasser Alseddik)
Displaced Yemenis rest at a temporary shelter in the Dar Saad district of Aden, Yemen, on September 12, 2026, after fleeing Houthi attacks in the western coastal cities of al-Khokha and Mokha. (AP Photo/Abdulnasser Alseddik)

GENEVA, Switzerland — At least 76,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since July, with the number quadrupling in the past week as fighting flared between government forces and Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the United Nations says.

“The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is warning of a rapidly worsening displacement crisis in Yemen unfolding by the hour,” the UN agency says in a statement, pointing out that “at least 76,000 people have fled their homes since July… four times last week’s total, as fighting intensifies.”

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