BRICS nations, including Iran and UAE, call for ‘maximum restraint’ in Middle East
Members of the 11-nation BRICS group, including China, Russia, India, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, call for calm in the Middle East, in a joint statement issued Saturday at a summit meeting in New Delhi.
“We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation,” the statement reads.
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