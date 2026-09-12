BRICS nations, including Iran and UAE, call for ‘maximum restraint’ in Middle East

Members of the 11-nation BRICS group, including China, Russia, India, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, call for calm in the Middle East, in a joint statement issued Saturday at a summit meeting in New Delhi.

“We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation,” the statement reads.