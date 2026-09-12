Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 12, 2026

BRICS nations, including Iran and UAE, call for ‘maximum restraint’ in Middle East

By AFP Today, 2:49 pm
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ndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, speaks during the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, on September 12, 2026. (Indian Foreign Ministry via AP)
ndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, speaks during the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, on September 12, 2026. (Indian Foreign Ministry via AP)

Members of the 11-nation BRICS group, including China, Russia, India, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, call for calm in the Middle East, in a joint statement issued Saturday at a summit meeting in New Delhi.

“We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation,” the statement reads.

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