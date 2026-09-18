Israeli tourist dies in paragliding accident in Colombia

A 23-year-old Israeli has died in a paragliding accident in Colombia, according to local media reports.

The Israeli tourist was on a paragliding flight with a pilot when they crashed in Medellín, after the pilot apparently lost control of the paraglider due to poor weather, local outlet Blu Radio reports.

The Israeli tourist was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. The pilot suffered serious injuries and was transferred for medical treatment.

The report notes that the cause of the accident has not yet been established, but that the paragliding company which provided the flight is properly registered and legally recognized.

The Foreign Ministry confirms that it is in contact with local authorities in Colombia and is arranging the return of the Israeli tourist’s body for burial in Israel.