TV poll shows Netanyahu-led bloc slightly ahead of opposition parties

US Congress approves sweeping Russia sanctions bill after months of delay
US lawmakers have approved broad new sanctions designed to squeeze Russia over its war in Ukraine, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump after months of delay.
The Republican-led House of Representatives passes the package by 262-159, giving a final congressional green light to the most substantial US legislative effort against Moscow since Trump returned to office.
US drone maker set to merge with firm backed by Trump’s sons signs MOU with Pakistan Army
US drone firm Powerus has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pakistan Army that includes an initial drone-related order, co-founder Brett Velicovich tells Reuters.
“Today we signed a very important MOU. As part of that MOU, we received an initial order for power systems,” Velicovich says, speaking in Islamabad. Asked what technology is covered by the agreement, Velicovich declines to provide details, citing security sensitivities, but says it falls within the category of unmanned aerial systems. He also declines to disclose the value of the order, citing confidentiality.
The signing of the MOU and the initial order haven’t previously been reported.
Powerus, which offers aerial and maritime drones for military and industrial use, is due to merge with a publicly traded company backed by two of US President Donald Trump’s sons, called Aureus Greenway Holdings. Both companies have said they expect the merger to complete in early October.
Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump own a stake in Aureus through an investment fund called American Ventures, according to US regulatory filings. American Ventures is expected to hold a 9.9% beneficial ownership stake in the combined company after the merger, regulatory filings show.
Pakistan’s military says a Powerus delegation led by Velicovich met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and they discussed defense procurement, production and long-term capacity building. The military statement doesn’t mention the MOU.
Jewish students to lead service outside Mamdani’s official residence
Jewish middle and high school students will lead services outside Gracie Mansion, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence, on Friday morning, according to event organizers.
The students are from SAR Academy and the Ramaz School, two prominent Jewish day schools in the city, according to a statement from the IMPACT advocacy group, one of the event organizers.
Other participants include the Israeli-American Council, Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun, and the Romemu synagogue, the statement said.
The students, in grades 7-12, will lead services, followed by speeches and music.
The statement does not refer to the gathering as a protest, but ties the event to antisemitism in the city. Jews are targeted more than all other groups in hate crimes in New York City, according to police data.
“Instead of retreating, students decided to organize, stand together and lead publicly,” IMPACT says.
Asked about the event at a press conference, Mamdani says he supports the students, but will not likely be at his residence.
“I welcome them. They can have a vigil, or I’ve heard some describe it even as a protest,” Mamdani says. “Whatever it is intended to be, they have the room and space to do so outside of Gracie Mansion. I think that at the time that they are there, I will probably be somewhere else across the city.”
New York Times walks back line that seemed to question if Israelis were victims on Oct. 7
The New York Times walks back a line that had drawn criticism for appearing to question whether Israelis were victims of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, terrorist invasion.
In an article on the documentary film “NAZA” published Monday, the newspaper reported, “Israelis are deeply divided over how to apportion blame for the policy, military and intelligence failures that preceded the attack and the war.”
“But Israelis still largely view themselves as the victims of Oct. 7,” the report said.
The statement drew fire from critics, who said the line cast doubt on whether Israelis were victims of the attack.
“Implying Israelis falsely view themselves as victims while downplaying Oct. 7 ignores basic reality,” says CAMERA, a media watchdog group. “Intelligence failures don’t negate civilian suffering. True journalistic integrity requires context and facts, not narrative spin.”
The New York Times deletes the line from the article, citing an “editing error.”
“An earlier version of this article included a statement that was intended to convey Israelis’ perception of the government’s military response to the Oct. 7 terror attack in relation to the attacks, but inadvertently suggested that Israelis’ experience as terror victims was a matter of perception. It has been removed from the article,” The New York Times communications department says in a statement.
The statement marked the second time the newspaper addressed criticism of its Israel coverage this week.
On Monday, The New York Times suggested that a peer-reviewed data study that showed an imbalance in its Israel coverage was misleading.
The study, by Edieal Pinker of the Yale school of management, said that the newspaper downplayed Israeli losses incurred after the October 2023 Hamas invasion and minimized the role of Palestinian violence in perpetuating the conflict.
“The advocates behind multiple studies on media bias cherry-pick data that supports their beliefs while ignoring any evidence to the contrary,” The New York Times said in response. “We remain open to good-faith disagreement, but we will not let critics or advocacy campaigns move us away from independent reporting.”
The statement did not include any specific objections to the study, which was based on data analysis and published in the Studies in Conflict & Terrorism academic journal.
TV poll shows Netanyahu-led bloc slightly ahead of opposition parties
A new poll on Channel 13 predicts that supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be the largest bloc following the October 27 election.
According to the survey of 886 respondents with a margin of error of ±3.3%, the presumed pro-Netanyahu bloc would receive 54 seats, compared with the opposition bloc receiving 52 mandates, and the Arab parties getting 14.
Despite this, the poll shows Netanyahu’s Likud getting only 18 seats compared to 22 for Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar.
Last week’s poll on Channel 13 showed the blocs tied at 53 seats each.
While horse-race polls are an almost daily occurrence in Israel in the months leading up to elections and are not seen as overly reliable, taken together, the surveys can often serve as a general gauge of the political climate and where the vote may be headed.
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