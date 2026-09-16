Jewish students to lead service outside Mamdani’s official residence

Jewish middle and high school students will lead services outside Gracie Mansion, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence, on Friday morning, according to event organizers.

The students are from SAR Academy and the Ramaz School, two prominent Jewish day schools in the city, according to a statement from the IMPACT advocacy group, one of the event organizers.

Other participants include the Israeli-American Council, Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun, and the Romemu synagogue, the statement said.

The students, in grades 7-12, will lead services, followed by speeches and music.

The statement does not refer to the gathering as a protest, but ties the event to antisemitism in the city. Jews are targeted more than all other groups in hate crimes in New York City, according to police data.

“Instead of retreating, students decided to organize, stand together and lead publicly,” IMPACT says.