Blast in northwest Pakistan kills 11, rescue service says; Pakistani Taliban claims responsibility

A blast in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has killed eleven people and wounded 30, emergency service Rescue 1122 says.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan armed group claims responsibility for the attack in the district of Dera Ismail Khan.

The blast occurred near Aman Mela in the district’s Darazinda area, Rescue 1122 says in a statement.

Rescue teams from the Darazinda station reached the scene and began relief operations, providing medical assistance to the wounded and taking them to hospital, the service says.

The province is near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan, in an area frequently hit by Islamist violence that often targets police and security forces, including attacks involving the Pakistani Taliban.