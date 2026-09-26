Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 26, 2026

‘Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon,’ Trump declares in all caps social media post

Today, 3:52 pm
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In an all-caps post on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump declares that “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!!!”

The post follows a report in The Wall Street Journal that Trump has rejected Iran’s proposed deal and is expected to resume strikes on the Islamic Republic after the November midterm elections.

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