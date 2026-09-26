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Araghchi expected to stay in New York until Wednesday, Iran’s state media says

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the media during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, September 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the media during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, September 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his team will likely stay in New York until Wednesday, Iran’s state news outlet IRNA reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Araghchi met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and presented Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media has reported.

The conditions reportedly included the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian shipping, immediate release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the war across all “resistance” fronts.

The Wall Street Journal earlier today cited US officials as saying US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal and plans to resume strikes on the Islamic Republic after the US midterm elections in November.

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