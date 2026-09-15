Arab Israeli arrested on suspicion of planning terror attack, reportedly against server farm

Police and the Shin Bet announced on Tuesday the recent arrest of a 19-year-old from the central Arab town of Kafr Qasim on suspicion of planning a terror attack.

The suspect, Mustafa Issa, was “greatly influenced” by the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, and by the violence in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in May 2021, the security agencies said in a joint statement.

He had searched online for instructions on warfare and explosives, and made several attempts to produce an explosive, according to the statement.

According to Channel 12 news, Issa is suspected of wanting to target a server farm belonging to the Amdocs software company, and planned to gain access to the complex as part of his role as a volunteer firefighter.

When he was arrested, Issa had in his possession “a lot of training equipment” as well as Airsoft guns, the statement said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Prosecutors have issued a statement ahead of an indictment against Issa, police and the Shin Bet said.

“The Shin Bet and Israel Police view with great severity any involvement of Israeli citizens in activity that puts state security at risk,” they said.

In July, four Israeli citizens from the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom were arrested and indicted over plans to carry out various terror-related activities, including a mass shooting attack at Beersheba’s central bus station.

Advertisement

In June, an Arab Israeli terrorist opened fire on people at a gas station near Kochav Ya’ir in central Israel and outside the communities of Tzur Yitzhak and Tzur Natan. A civil defense squad member was killed and five were injured.