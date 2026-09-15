Arab Israeli arrested on suspicion of planning terror attack, reportedly against server farm
Volunteer firefighter said to have sought to attack Amdocs site * Kfar Qasim resident, ‘greatly influenced’ by Oct. 7 and May 2021 riots, tried to produce explosives, had equipment including Airsoft guns
Police and the Shin Bet announced on Tuesday the recent arrest of a 19-year-old from the central Arab town of Kafr Qasim on suspicion of planning a terror attack.
The suspect, Mustafa Issa, was “greatly influenced” by the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, and by the violence in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in May 2021, the security agencies said in a joint statement.
He had searched online for instructions on warfare and explosives, and made several attempts to produce an explosive, according to the statement.
According to Channel 12 news, Issa is suspected of wanting to target a server farm belonging to the Amdocs software company, and planned to gain access to the complex as part of his role as a volunteer firefighter.
When he was arrested, Issa had in his possession “a lot of training equipment” as well as Airsoft guns, the statement said.
Prosecutors have issued a statement ahead of an indictment against Issa, police and the Shin Bet said.
“The Shin Bet and Israel Police view with great severity any involvement of Israeli citizens in activity that puts state security at risk,” they said.
In July, four Israeli citizens from the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom were arrested and indicted over plans to carry out various terror-related activities, including a mass shooting attack at Beersheba’s central bus station.
In June, an Arab Israeli terrorist opened fire on people at a gas station near Kochav Ya’ir in central Israel and outside the communities of Tzur Yitzhak and Tzur Natan. A civil defense squad member was killed and five were injured.
The Times of Israel Community.