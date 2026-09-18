IDF probing gunfire at Israeli motorist near West Bank village today

Israeli security forces are investigating reports of gunfire at an Israeli motorist near the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir earlier today.

The IDF says it received a report of sounds of gunfire in the area and bullet impacts on a car belonging to an Israeli civilian, with no injuries caused.

Security forces were dispatched to the scene to conduct scans and collect evidence as part of the investigation.

The military says it also set up roadblocks in the area around the Palestinian village.