Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026
Saudi Civil Defense gives all-clear after alerts warned of potential Houthi attacks
The Saudi Civil Defense sends an all-clear after issuing alerts for potential danger in several areas of the kingdom, including Jeddah, Taif in the Mecca province, Khamis Mushait, and the Al Ula province, amid an uptick in attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.
The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.
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