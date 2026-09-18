Saudi Civil Defense gives all-clear after alerts warned of potential Houthi attacks

The Saudi Civil Defense sends an all-clear after issuing alerts ​for potential danger in several areas of the kingdom, including Jeddah, Taif in the Mecca province, Khamis Mushait, and the Al Ula province, amid an uptick ⁠in attacks by Yemen’s ​Iran-aligned Houthis.

The Houthis, who control the most ​populous parts ​of ⁠Yemen and much of the north, have ​been launching attacks towards Saudi ​Arabia ⁠since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes ⁠targeting ​Saudi vessels in ​the Red Sea.