Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran tour after ‘Free Palestine’ MetLife set

American rapper Macklemore was dropped from the remaining dates he was scheduled to open for Ed Sheeran on the US leg of the singer’s Loop Tour following an overtly pro-Palestinian performance at MetLife Stadium that alienated many Jewish concertgoers, the tour’s promoter said Monday.

Messina Touring Group, which promotes the US leg of Sheeran’s tour, told Rolling Stone in a statement that venues hosting upcoming dates had told the company they would not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup.

“As the concert promoter for Ed Sheeran’s US Loop Tour, we have been notified by venues on the upcoming US tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans,” the company said.

“After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates.”

Macklemore had been scheduled to open for Sheeran at eight of the 10 remaining shows on the US stadium tour, which is set to resume in Philadelphia on September 19.

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The Israeli-American Council (IAC), which launched a petition on September 7 calling for Macklemore’s removal from the tour, welcomed Monday’s decision. The group said the petition had gathered tens of thousands of signatures and generated millions of social media impressions.

“The Israeli-American community has proven that when it stands united — its voice is heard,” the group said. “Freedom of speech is not freedom from responsibility.”

“Music unites. Propaganda divides,” it added.

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Neither Macklemore nor Sheeran had publicly commented on the decision as of Monday.

The controversy erupted after Macklemore’s opening set for Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, when the rapper called for a “Free Palestine” from the stage and in a speech told the crowd that part of his reason for joining the tour was to repeat that message before large audiences across the US. He also addressed Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, saying they had not been forgotten.

Macklemore opened for Ed Sheeran at MetLife Stadium wearing a keffiyeh, performed "Hind's Hall" with Gaza footage on the screens, and told 80,000 people he wanted those in Gaza and the West Bank to know "they have not been forgotten." He said every human being deserves "the… pic.twitter.com/4J7fB1zEI4 — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 6, 2026

He then performed “Hind’s Hall,” his anti-Israel protest song, as footage from Gaza, images of Israeli soldiers, and pro-Palestinian messages appeared on screens behind him.

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Social media footage appeared to show Macklemore repeating the song and pro-Palestinian remarks at the second MetLife show the following night.

Several Israeli concertgoers told Hebrew-language media they felt blindsided and distressed by the performance. One attendee told Channel 12 that two 16-year-old Jewish girls nearby left the concert crying, while other Israelis told the Ynet news site that some members of their group departed before Sheeran took the stage.

“Hind’s Hall,” released in 2024 during widespread pro-Palestinian demonstrations on US university campuses, was named after Hamilton Hall at Columbia University, which protesters occupied and symbolically renamed for Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza. The song accuses Israel of genocide and apartheid, criticizes Zionism and rejects the argument that anti-Zionism amounts to antisemitism.

Israel vehemently rejects accusations that it has committed genocide in Gaza.

Jewish American pop star Pink also weighed in on the controversy last week, saying that “standing up for my own people” had proved even lonelier than she expected after facing backlash for reposting an Instagram Story criticizing the performance.

She stressed that she did not object to Macklemore saying “Free Palestine” and did not want him silenced or fired, but said Jewish concertgoers should be able to say they felt frightened or targeted without having their concerns dismissed.