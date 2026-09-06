Macklemore calls for a ‘Free Palestine’ while opening for Ed Sheeran at New Jersey show

Rapper performs anti-Israel ‘Hind’s Hall’ song as Gaza footage plays behind him; Israeli concertgoers express anguish, say they felt ambushed

By ToI Staff Today, 10:18 am
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Macklemore performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 5, 2026, as a screen behind him displays a message reading, “Holocaust survivor says stop the genocide in Gaza.” (Screenshot/X)
Macklemore performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, September 5, 2026, as a screen behind him displays a message reading, “Holocaust survivor says stop the genocide in Gaza.” (Screenshot/X)

American rapper Macklemore called out “Free Palestine” during his opening set for Ed Sheeran at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Friday night, drawing cheers from parts of the crowd and angry reactions from Israeli concertgoers.

Macklemore, who was one of several opening acts ahead of Sheeran, made the comments before tens of thousands of people and later launched into his anti-Israel protest song “Hind’s Hall” at the stadium, which has a capacity of more than 80,000.

“I want the people from Gaza to the occupied West Bank to know that we have not forgotten them,” Macklemore told the audience, according to the Ynet news site. “I believe that every human being walking on this earth deserves exactly the same freedom — to know safety and peace before knowing the sounds of violence, and to know the sound of laughter on the playground before airplanes and bombs.”

Macklemore went on to say he would not allow fear or concern for his own comfort or the audience’s to prevent him from speaking his mind. He then called out “Free Palestine, free Cuba, the Congo, Sudan and Iran,” and denounced the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, which he called a “terror organization.”

Following the remarks, Macklemore performed “Hind’s Hall” as footage from Gaza and pro-Palestinian demonstrations was shown on the large screens behind him. Images of Israeli soldiers and pro-Palestinian messages were also displayed during the song.

Several Israelis at the concert told the Hebrew-language outlets that they were stunned and hurt by the performance.

One Israeli attendee told Channel 12 that the set was “very triggering and blatant,” saying she had come to the concert with a group of 10 friends from Hoboken .

“We’re already used to hearing ‘Free Palestine’ here and there, but here it was a significant part of the performance,” she said.

Rap singer Macklemore performs before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans, September 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Another Israeli attendee told Channel 12 that she had attended with her children and “just felt unwanted,” adding that two other families sitting nearby had 16-year-old Jewish girls who “stormed out and cried.”

Ynet separately spoke with New Jersey residents Noya Zoaretz and Gefen Levin, who said members of their group were particularly shaken because friends of theirs had been killed during the war and murdered at the Nova music festival.

“We were 10 people at the concert and we hadn’t checked who the opening act was, and we didn’t know Macklemore beforehand,” they told Ynet. “We only found out there and we were in shock. It was really horrifying.”

“It was really like a knife in the heart that he was singing like that and people were cheering him,” they told Ynet, adding that some members of their group left the stadium before Sheeran’s performance began.

“Hind’s Hall,” released in May 2024 during a wave of pro-Palestinian campus demonstrations in the United States, was named for Hamilton Hall at Columbia University, which pro-Palestinian protesters occupied and symbolically renamed after Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza.

The song accuses Israel of “genocide” and “apartheid,” criticizes Zionism and rejects the contention that anti-Zionism constitutes antisemitism.

Israel vehemently denies accusations of genocide in the war in Gaza that was sparked by the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre.

Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘F1 The Movie’ on June 23, 2025, in London. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Macklemore, whose song “Can’t Hold Us” was once a hit in Israel, has become one of the more prominent anti-Israel voices in the American music industry since the outbreak of the war, appearing at pro-Palestinian events and repeatedly speaking out on the issue.

His appearance at MetLife was not a surprise guest spot. Ynet reported that he had been announced in advance as one of Sheeran’s official opening acts, alongside Lukas Graham and BIIRD, and  opened for Sheeran again at the same stadium the following night, as well as being scheduled at additional US dates.

Social media posts from Saturday night’s second MetLife concert appeared to show Macklemore again calling for a “Free Palestine” and performing “Hind’s Hall,” despite the backlash from some attendees following Friday’s show.

Channel 12 reported that Macklemore is joining Sheeran at a number of stops on the US leg of the “Loop Tour,” including shows in Philadelphia, Foxborough, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Arlington and Tampa.

Sheeran has not publicly commented on Macklemore’s remarks as of Sunday.

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