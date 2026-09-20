Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

North Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea, says Seoul

By AFP Today, 9:41 am
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North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast today, says South Korea’s military.

“The North has fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff say in a brief statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

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