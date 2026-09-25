IDF strikes this week killed 2 Hamas operatives, including one who took part in Oct. 7 and held hostages

Two Hamas operatives, including a terrorist who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and held hostages in captivity, were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip earlier this week, the military announces.
A strike on Wednesday in Gaza City killed Hassan Mahmoud Siam, identified by the military as a Hamas commander who invaded Israel during the October 7 onslaught.
During the war, Siam was also involved in holding hostages Amit Soussana, Keith and Aviva Siegel, and Dafna Elyakim in captivity, the military says.
A separate strike in Gaza City on Tuesday killed Adham Sohbi Salim Ziara, also a Hamas member, the army says.
The IDF says both operatives had been advancing attacks and restoring Hamas infrastructure “in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.”
“As part of these efforts, the terrorists were involved in plans to fire at our forces and in planting explosive devices in the area of the Yellow Line,” the IDF says, adding that they were killed “to remove the threat.”
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