Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

UK chief rabbi composes prayer for victims of last year’s Yom Kippur attack

By Zev Stub Today, 9:50 am
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Zev Stub is the Times of Israel's Diaspora Affairs correspondent.

UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis speaks to people gathering for a commemorative event organized by the Jewish community to honor the lives lost in the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, in Trafalgar Square, London on October 5, 2025. (HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis speaks to people gathering for a commemorative event organized by the Jewish community to honor the lives lost in the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, in Trafalgar Square, London on October 5, 2025. (HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has written a special prayer commemorating last year’s terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue in north Manchester, to be recited at UK synagogues on Yom Kippur tomorrow.

The prayer is intended to be read alongside Yizkor, the memorial prayer for the dead traditionally recited in synagogues four times a year, including on Yom Kippur.

On last year’s Yom Kippur, Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed and three others were injured in an attack outside the synagogue in Crumpsall. The assailant, Jihad Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born British citizen, attempted to enter the synagogue after ramming people with a car and stabbing victims. He was shot dead by police.

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