UK chief rabbi composes prayer for victims of last year’s Yom Kippur attack

British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has written a special prayer commemorating last year’s terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue in north Manchester, to be recited at UK synagogues on Yom Kippur tomorrow.

The prayer is intended to be read alongside Yizkor, the memorial prayer for the dead traditionally recited in synagogues four times a year, including on Yom Kippur.

On last year’s Yom Kippur, Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed and three others were injured in an attack outside the synagogue in Crumpsall. The assailant, Jihad Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born British citizen, attempted to enter the synagogue after ramming people with a car and stabbing victims. He was shot dead by police.

This year, I have composed a special prayer to be recited at Yizkor time on Yom Kippur, which marks the first anniversary of the Heaton Park Synagogue attack. For a printable version, visit https://t.co/lgQ5pJJsCL pic.twitter.com/VzXUuNwuje — Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (@chiefrabbi) September 18, 2026