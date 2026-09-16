Likud threatens to sue Winter after he says its MKs seek to ‘destroy’ him, alleges PIs sent after him

Ofter Winter, the ex-general leading the right-wing People of Israel party, on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party of seeking to “destroy” him ahead of next month’s election.

Winter added later that private investigators were sent after him and that he and members of his party received hate messages on their phones.

Likud responded by demanding he retract the allegations and threatened to sue for defamation.

In a speech to supporters in Rishon Lezion, Winter accused Likud lawmakers and candidates of saying things like, “We need to bring him down, it’s come time to destroy him.”

His remarks referenced fears in Netanyahu’s party that Winter’s party may fall short of entering the Knesset, or cause another right-wing party to receive too little support. If the party’s votes are wasted, it could help Netanyahu’s opponents achieve a majority in the Knesset.

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Leading up to the deadline to submit Knesset slates last week, Netanyahu had urged small parties in his camp to merge, including Winter’s, but Winter refused to do so. He has said he will endorse Netanyahu but has also said the government must pass a law mandating universal conscription before he joins the coalition.

“Very unfortunately, aides and advisors to the prime minister are giving him terrible advice,” Winter said, according to a transcript of his remarks distributed by his party. “They don’t understand the predicament of the right-wing camp and are drunk off fictitious polls… that give the right the idea that it’s got victory in the bag.”

He continued: “Attacking the People of Israel [party] is an extraordinary own-goal and whoever scores it must take responsibility for their actions and the implications for all of the people of Israel.”

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He added later, “They sent private investigators, they sent hate messages to my and all the party members’ phones.” It was unclear who he is accusing of sending the messages.

Likud responded that Winter’s allegations were a “complete lie” and threatened to sue him.

“We demand that Winter retract the false and baseless accusations,” the party said in a statement. “If he does not do so, Likud will take action to file a defamation suit against him. It’s a shame that instead of attacking the left… Winter chooses to harm the right’s [chances for an] election victory.”

Winter’s party then responded that he never accused Likud of sending private investigators.

His remarks and Likud’s threat to file suit came a day after Channel 13 news reported that Netanyahu briefed senior members of his party to go after Winter and People of Israel. The network said that some Likud figures however warned that doing so could backfire.

“This is a mistake that could cost us the elections,” one of them was quoted as saying anonymously.

As the election campaign remains locked in a persistent stalemate, recent polls have continued to sho neither Netanyahu’s allies nor the parties seeking to replace him have a clear path to a 61-seat Knesset majority, with both sides each jockeying for advantage by seeking to disqualify factions from the rival camp and signing deals with affiliated parties to maximize their representation in the next parliament.