Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Rabbi who coached Adam Brody for ‘Nobody Wants This’ calls him ‘relatively ignorant Jew’ after ‘genocide’ remark

By JTA 1 October 2026, 11:30 pm
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Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in 'Nobody Wants This.' (Stefania Rosini/Netflix)
Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in 'Nobody Wants This.' (Stefania Rosini/Netflix)

The rabbi who coached Adam Brody for Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” slams him for saying that Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

Steve Leder, the former senior rabbi of Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles, served as a consultant on depictions of Judaism for Season 1 of “Nobody Wants This,” a rom-com in which Brody plays a rabbi who falls for an agnostic non-Jewish podcaster.

Leder denounces Brody for telling GQ in a recent interview, “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine.”

Leder says in an Instagram video posted Wednesday that Brody’s statements were “truly shocking,” “flippant,” and “disgusting,” asserting his own view that “there is no genocide in Gaza.”

“You, by your own admission, are a relatively ignorant Jew, and your ignorance really showed the other day,” says Leder. “If you’re going to use a word like ‘genocide,’ you ought to know what it means.”

Leder appears to be referring to Brody’s previous descriptions of his limited Jewish education. Brody has said he is an atheist who “barely got bar mitzvahed and retained nothing from it,” adding that he prepared for the role of rabbi Noah Roklov in “Nobody Wants This” by attending a Shabbat service and working through books, podcasts and documentaries about Judaism.

Brody played high-profile Jewish characters including Seth Cohen in “The O.C.” and Seth Morris in “Fleishman Is in Trouble” before “Nobody Wants This,” which returns for a third season on October 22.

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