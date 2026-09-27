Adam Brody, Jewish star of ‘Nobody Wants This,’ accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

Adam Brody, the Jewish actor who plays a rabbi in the Netflix series “Nobody Wants This,” is the latest celebrity to say he feels Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and to call for a “free Palestine.”

He makes the statements in an interview with the US men’s magazine GQ. Brody’s comments are significant because he has a history of playing high-profile Jewish roles and joins other prominent Jewish actors in accusing Israel of genocide, including Hannah Einbinder and Ilana Glazer.

Brody, discussing political canvassing activism he did recently with a progressive group, is asked about his “stance on Israel-Gaza.” After noting that he hasn’t spoken about the issue publicly, he makes the genocide accusation.

“Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide,” he says. “Put me down as wanting a free Palestine. It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago. I’m hopeful that another administration can really do some good and correct some of these policies that are helping that situation be as awful as it is.”

He does not specify what he means by “another administration.” Israel’s closely fought election will take place on October 27. US midterm elections will take place a week later, with the Democratic Party expected to make gains in the US Congress. US President Donald Trump’s term ends in early 2029.