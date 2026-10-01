Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted four Houthi drones, two ballistic missiles
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted and destroyed four drones launched by the Iran-backed group over the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait and two ballistic missiles over Khamis Mushait and Jazan, also in the south.
The interceptions come amid a sharp escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with the coalition reporting a series of Houthi drone and missile attacks on Saudi territory in recent weeks.
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