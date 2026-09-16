Saudi-led coalition says Houthi drone was intercepted outside Mecca
Saudi Arabia air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis, before it entered prohibited airspace over the holy city of Mecca, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki says in a statement that it was the second Houthi attempt to target Mecca, Islam’s holiest city and the focal point of the annual hajj pilgrimage, following what the coalition said was a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.
Iran state news agency reports sound of explosions on Strait of Hormuz island
Several explosions have been heard on Iran’s Qeshm island, Iranian official IRNA news agency reportes, citing local sources as saying, adding the sounds appear to have come from the direction of the sea.
Man who attacked Israeli in NY after Oct. 7 sentenced to 90 days in jail
An assailant convicted of an antisemitic hate crime for attacking an Israeli in New York City after the October 2023 invasion of Israel is sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Yehia Amin in March pleaded guilty to assault as a hate crime in the third degree in Manhattan’s New York Supreme Criminal Court.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office says Amin was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail followed by five years of probation, according to a plea agreement.
On October 18, 2023, shortly after the Hamas invasion of Israel, Amin stalked and punched a 23-year-old Jewish Israeli near Times Square, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in an indictment after the incident.
The man was with four friends, all of whom were wearing kippahs, when they walked by Amin, who recognized them as Jewish and pursued them.
Amin, who was 28 at the time of the attack, taunted the group, telling them, “Hamas should kill more of you,” “May Allah kill all the Jews,” and “All Jews should die,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.
While Amin pursued the Israelis, he blasted music from a speaker that he later described as “Hamas music.”
The group tried to report Amin to a security guard, then headed to a train station to leave Times Square, but Amin continued to follow them, saying, “All Jews are crybabies,” and “I want to kill you for Gaza.”
After around 10 minutes of harassment, Amin ran up behind the victim and punched him in the back of the head, causing substantial pain and minor injuries.
Amin fled the scene and the Israeli tourist and his friends followed him. A police officer joined the pursuit, caught Amin and arrested him.
While under arrest, Amin continued to shout antisemitic statements, including, “God kill all the Jewish people,” the District Attorney’s Office said.
The attack was one of 69 antisemitic incidents reported to police in October 2023, more than double the total of the preceding two months combined.
Jews are targeted in hate crimes far more than any other group in New York City.
Ed Sheeran’s Americas tour in trouble as opening acts quit in protest of Macklemore’s removal
Ed Sheeran’s tour of North and South America is plunged into chaos as four of his supporting acts abruptly quit in solidarity with the rapper Macklemore, who was dropped for making pro-Palestinian comments onstage.
Hours after Sheeran posted on social media about Macklemore’s ouster and attributed the decision to the tour’s promoters, Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, the Danish band Lukas Graham, and Finneas post on Instagram that they are leaving the tour.
Rowe and Lukas Graham would have been replacements for Macklemore on Sheeran’s remaining US dates, while Beoga had been performing several songs — including some the Irish folk band co-wrote — with Sheeran around the middle of each set. Finneas, who is Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator, was due to tour with Sheeran in South America later this year.
“Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed,” Finneas says on Instagram. “I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”
Rowe and Beoga each cite their country’s history in their statements explaining their decision. “We are Irish people who understand colonialism. As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be,” Beoga says.
Rowe calls Sheeran a friend and says the British singer-songwriter changed his life. “But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation,” he says, adding that he can’t “stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up.”
Meanwhile, Lukas Graham, the band that had hits with “Mama Said” and “7 Years,” expresses gratitude to Sheeran and calls it “a difficult decision.”
“Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge,” the band posts, seemingly referring to billionaire Robert Kraft’s role in Macklemore’s removal from the tour.
JNF said to order removal of outpost that settlers set up in Galilee Arab municipality
The Jewish National Fund has ordered the immediate dismantling of a Jewish outpost that West Bank settlers recently set up in the jurisdiction of Majd al-Krum, an Arab town in the Galilee, according to sources from the Zionist land-holding body who are cited in Hebrew media.
The JNF had leased the land for livestock-grazing only, but the settlers — reportedly from the southern West Bank settlement of Tekoa — pitched a large tent, hooked it up to an electric source and brought furniture and appliances, with no farm animals in sight.
The sources cited by Hebrew media say the JNF, which held an urgent meeting Tuesday to discuss the matter, has offered to set up a smaller, alternate encampment outside the jurisdiction of Majd al-Krum on the condition that the settlers bring in livestock by Wednesday.
Authorities in Majd al-Krum said the encampment would prevent landowners in the area from reaching their fields, and attributed the establishment of the outpost to the government’s stated policy to settle more Jews in the area.
The local authorities have vowed to hold protests every day until the outpost is gone. Hundreds of locals and left-wing activists demonstrated near the outpost on Tuesday.
During the protest, police detained Alon-Lee Green, co-leader of the binational socialist group Standing Together, according to video footage. The Young Communist League of Israel says a member of its central committee, Sujood Badran, was also detained.
♦️ אלון לי גרין, פעיל מחאה מוכר ממפלגת מקום לכולנו, נעצר בחשד לתקיפת שוטרים בעצרת הזדהות עם תושבי מג'ד אל-כרום בגליל. זאת על רקע הסערה להקמת מאחז לא חוקי על אדמתם. pic.twitter.com/iNRAsLiDkW
— Asslan Khalil (@KhalilAsslan) September 15, 2026
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel