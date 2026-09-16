Air Canada to resume flights to Tel Aviv on November 30, earlier than planned

Air Canada is bringing forward the resumption of nonstop flights between Tel Aviv and Toronto to November 30, ahead of its originally scheduled return date of January 17, 2027.

The Canadian airline says the decision follows a “thorough review of the security environment.” Flights between Tel Aviv and Toronto will operate four times a week on Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

“Air Canada’s resumption of service to Tel Aviv follows a detailed assessment of operational, safety, and security considerations in the region,” the airline says in a statement.

After Israel’s airspace was closed on February 28, following the outbreak of war with Iran, Air Canada repeatedly extended the suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv.