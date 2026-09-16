Amnesty says Iran committed ‘crimes against humanity’ in crackdown on 2022 protests

Iranian authorities committed crimes against humanity in the crackdown on 2022 protests that left hundreds dead, Amnesty International says, adding that Tehran’s suppression of new demonstrations early this year bore the “same hallmarks” but on an even wider scale.

The crackdown in 2022 amounted to “crimes against humanity” including murder, torture, rape and enforced disappearance, Amnesty says in a report marking four years since those protests, warning that the authorities’ actions against rallies earlier this year were “on an even deadlier and more staggering scale.”