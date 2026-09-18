Tamra resident to be indicted today on suspicion of contact with Hamas, Iranian intel operatives, police say

A resident of the Arab city of Tamra, in northern Israel, will be indicted later today on security offenses, after he was arrested on August 28 on suspicion of contact with the Hamas terror group in Gaza and with Iranian intelligence operatives, the Israel Police say.

According to the police, Sultan Abu al-Haija, 31, is suspected of contacting Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, several times in a bid to offer to assist it with its operations against Israel.

The statement alleges that al-Haija was also in touch with Iranian intelligence operatives, but was arrested before he could carry out any missions on their behalf.

An indictment will be filed against him later today at the Haifa District Court.