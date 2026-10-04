Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday due to protests

By AFP Today, 4:13 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
A student puts trashes into a fire as protesting students carry out blockading action near place de la Nation, in Paris, on October 2, 2026. (Thomas SAMSON/AFP)
A student puts trashes into a fire as protesting students carry out blockading action near place de la Nation, in Paris, on October 2, 2026. (Thomas SAMSON/AFP)

Up to 500 schools across France will be totally or partly closed on Monday due to the protests by teenage students that have shaken the country, the education minister says.

Lessons will be “totally or partly suspended” in some “400-500” high schools as the security conditions “have not been fulfilled,” says Education Minister Edouard Geffray, adding that 24 schools have been “burned or ransacked” since the start of the movement.

The teens at French high schools, known as lycees, say that their studies are being ruined by high teacher absences, overlong school days and dilapidated facilities, as well as other grievances.

Geffray says the number of schools affected tomorrow will be comparable to the figure from Friday but vows there will be a “partial, progressive return to lessons.”

The movement began at a Paris school on September 17 but grew last week into nationwide protests marked in places by outbursts of violence involving teenagers and security forces, which sometimes used tear gas and batons to disperse the children.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.