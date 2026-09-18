Police investigating after teen run over and killed in Hadera, and driver hurt by gunfire

A 17-year-old was run over by a car and killed in the northern city of Hadera earlier this morning, in an incident that the police are treating as suspected murder.

The driver of the vehicle was lightly injured by gunfire, police say.

According to the police, the incident began as a confrontation between the two individuals and escalated to violence as the teen was hit and fatally injured by the vehicle.

The driver was then shot and lightly injured, although the police statement doesn’t clarify who is suspected of firing the shots.

He was taken from the scene for medical treatment.

Police clarify that the affair is being treated as a criminal matter, meaning there is currently no suspicion of it being a terror attack.