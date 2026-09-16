Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Minister urges Shin Bet to probe how sensitive materials reached ‘NAZA’ filmmakers

Today, 11:13 am
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Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar at the opening of the Israeli Cartoon Museum in the city of Holon, February 10, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar at the opening of the Israeli Cartoon Museum in the city of Holon, February 10, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

After declaring he would seek to revoke the citizenship of the filmmakers behind the controversial film “NAZA,” Culture Minister Miki Zohar has now appealed to Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate how various materials reached Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.

The film includes testimonies from 24 purported anonymous Israeli intelligence soldiers who allege “mass killing on an industrial scale” in Gaza, claiming Israel used AI-assisted systems to sanction mass civilian deaths as collateral damage for hitting military targets. Israel rejects the claims, and says it has gone to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties.

In a letter to Zini, Zohar asks that the agency investigate whether there was any illegal use of sensitive or secret information.

“When anonymous sources are used to disseminate serious and false allegations against the State of Israel and the IDF during wartime, it is imperative to establish who is behind them,” Zohar says. “I asked the Shin Bet chief to investigate where the material came from, who provided it, and whether enemy elements were involved.”

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