Gang of youths launch two fireworks toward London synagogue on Rosh Hashanah

A gang of hooded youths launched fireworks toward a west London synagogue on Sunday, the second day of Rosh Hashanah, according to the local Jewish community.

Five teens waited outside the Lauderdale Road Synagogue in Maida Vale before two of them launched two fireworks toward the building at 3:23 p.m., startling a family walking by, according to a statement by the community and security footage cited by The Telegraph.

The Spanish and Portuguese Sephardi Community, which runs the synagogue, informed members of the incident and said the building was empty and no injuries or damage were caused by the “rocket fireworks.”

The incident was reported to Police and the Community Security Trust, the UK Jewish community’s security organization.

“Jewish families should be able to come together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah safely, openly and without fear,” said Rabbi Amir Ellituv, of the synagogue, which was built in 1896, vowing not to allow such incidents to “deter us from coming together as a community.”

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A CST spokesman told The Telegraph that it was “aware of the incident,” saying despite the absence of injuries or damage, it was “nonetheless a serious incident that will undoubtedly cause concern.”

“CST attended the scene and is in contact with the synagogue, and is working closely with the police to establish the full circumstances,” the spokesman added.

Antisemitic incidents in the UK have risen sharply since the war against Hamas in Gaza began in 2023, with the Community Security Trust, a Jewish community watchdog, saying in August that such incidents rose 21 percent in the first six months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, reaching the second-highest total on record for the first half of a year.

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The organization recorded 1,926 anti-Jewish hate incidents between January and June, up from 1,598 during the first half of 2025. The total came to an average of 321 incidents per month, nearly double the figure from before the war began.

Two people were killed during a terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur last year.