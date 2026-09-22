At UN, Macron says Gaza is a ‘spectacle that shames us all’

French President Emmanuel Macron says the situation in conflict-devastated Gaza is a “spectacle that shames us all,” as he gave his last speech as France’s leader to the UN’s showpiece diplomatic week.

“What is our credibility worth if we remain inactive on Gaza? Some claim that peace has been achieved, but this has not opened up humanitarian deliveries. It is a spectacle that shames us all,” he says.

In an impassioned moment during his speech, Macron also takes a swipe at increased settler violence in the West Bank, saying it is removing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to exist.