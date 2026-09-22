Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

At UN, Macron says Gaza is a ‘spectacle that shames us all’

By Agencies Today, 9:55 pm
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France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP/Yuki Iwamura)
France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP/Yuki Iwamura)

French President Emmanuel Macron says the situation in conflict-devastated Gaza is a “spectacle that shames us all,” as he gave his last speech as France’s leader to the UN’s showpiece diplomatic week.

“What is our credibility worth if we remain inactive on Gaza? Some claim that peace has been achieved, but this has not opened up humanitarian deliveries. It is a spectacle that shames us all,” he says.

In an impassioned moment during his speech, Macron also takes a swipe at increased settler violence in the West Bank, saying it is removing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to exist.

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