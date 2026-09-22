Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026
French official to ToI: Macron meant that Hamas does not govern the West Bank
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
UNITED NATIONS — Responding to Israeli criticism of French President Emanuel Macron’s claim that Hamas is not active in the West Bank, a French diplomatic official tells The Times of Israel that he “meant to say that Hamas does not govern the West Bank.”
In his speech to the UN General Assembly earlier Tuesday, Macron said, “Look at what’s happening in the West Bank — where day in and day out, we are seeing violations [by Israel]. And in the name of what? Hamas was never active in the West Bank.”
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