Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

French official to ToI: Macron meant that Hamas does not govern the West Bank

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:36 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

UNITED NATIONS — Responding to Israeli criticism of French President Emanuel Macron’s claim that Hamas is not active in the West Bank, a French diplomatic official tells The Times of Israel that he “meant to say that Hamas does not govern the West Bank.”

In his speech to the UN General Assembly earlier Tuesday, Macron said, “Look at what’s happening in the West Bank — where day in and day out, we are seeing violations [by Israel]. And in the name of what? Hamas was never active in the West Bank.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.