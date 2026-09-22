Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Trump says US envoys met Iranian delegation for 3 hours today, ‘it went very well’

By Jacob Magid Today, 9:08 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during the United Nations General Assembly, September 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
US President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during the United Nations General Assembly, September 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

NEW YORK — US President Donald Trump says his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with members of an Iranian delegation for three hours earlier today on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, and that another meeting has been set for the “very near future.”

“It went very well,” Trump tells reporters during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I can’t imagine why they wouldn’t want to [make a deal]. It’s potential greatness, or obliteration,” Trump says, of Iran’s options, in another thinly-veiled threat against the Islamic Republic.

Asked how he feels about the meeting, Witkoff initially refrains from commenting before telling reporters, “I feel very good right now.”

Asked how he’ll feel tomorrow, Witkoff responds, “I think very good.”

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