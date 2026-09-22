First Iran flights canceled as US sanctions set to come into force

Flights from Iran to the capitals of Iraq and Oman will be canceled as of midnight, local media reports, hours before expanded US sanctions are due to come into force.

The Tasnim news agency cites a civil aviation spokesman as saying that “Baghdad and Muscat airports will no longer accept Iranian flights.”

“Other international flights, including Istanbul, will operate as scheduled and as usual, and at present there are no problems with these flights,” Tasnim reports.

According to Tasnim, Iran’s aviation authorities are in talks to reroute Baghdad flights to Najaf, a major destination for Iranian pilgrims.

The agency ISNA says negotiations with Oman are also ongoing.

In Iraq, the government has not yet announced plans to enforce the ban, but several sources, including a senior government official, tell AFP that Baghdad will comply.

Earlier this month the US blacklisted the Iranian aviation sector and threatened sanctions against any foreign organization working with Iran’s airlines.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that Iranian airlines would face difficulties operating as of tomorrow under the weight of American sanctions.

“All the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” Bessent told CNBC in an interview.