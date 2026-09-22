Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026
IDF reports arrest of 2 suspects along Jordanian border
Israeli forces arrested two suspects along the Jordanian border, according to the military.
A statement from the Israel Defense Forces says lookouts were alerted to “suspicious movement in the area of the eastern border,” leading soldiers and police to pursue the suspects, who were apprehended and taken for questioning.
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