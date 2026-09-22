Gunman who opened fire outside Canada synagogue on Yom Kippur dies of wounds

A gunman who was shot by Canadian police after firing on officers outside a synagogue on Yom Kippur has died of his wounds, an official says.

A 29-year-old man, carrying a shotgun, approached a synagogue in Belleville, a city in southeastern Ontario, on Sunday evening as worshipers gathered to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

The man, named as Sean Ward, shot at police, prompting officers guarding the Sons of Jacob congregation to return fire.

Ward was hospitalized after the shooting and died last night, says Kristy Dennette, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which probes shootings involving police.

Dennette tells AFP an injured officer remains in stable condition in hospital.

Police have not confirmed that Belleville’s Jewish community was the target of the attack, but Dennette told reporters that “common sense” would suggest Ward was trying to attack the synagogue.