Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Trump says UK terror suspects wanted to do ‘big damage’ to airbase used by US

By AFP Today, 6:41 pm
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US President Donald Trump says that the five people arrested on terrorism-related charges in the United Kingdom were aiming to do significant damage to the UK base that houses US troops and aircraft.

“We had them under investigation. They, they were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great,” Trump says on a visit to Chicago. “We had them under view for a long time, and we got them.”

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