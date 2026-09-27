Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Trump: Talks with Iran will likely resume this week

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:22 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters upon arriving at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, September 27, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters upon arriving at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, September 27, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

US President Donald Trump tells Axios that he expects talks between his negotiators and Iran to resume this week.

Talks could take place as early as tomorrow, regional sources tell the US outlet.

He says that he is “always thinking about” resuming strikes against Iran.

Trump also says that Iran’s leaders “want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make.”

He also says that Iran overplayed its hand in the Strait of Hormuz.

Yesterday, Trump rejected the latest Iranian proposal for a ceasefire and reopening of Hormuz under its terms.

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