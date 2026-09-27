Trump: Talks with Iran will likely resume this week

US President Donald Trump tells Axios that he expects talks between his negotiators and Iran to resume this week.

Talks could take place as early as tomorrow, regional sources tell the US outlet.

He says that he is “always thinking about” resuming strikes against Iran.

Trump also says that Iran’s leaders “want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make.”

He also says that Iran overplayed its hand in the Strait of Hormuz.

Yesterday, Trump rejected the latest Iranian proposal for a ceasefire and reopening of Hormuz under its terms.