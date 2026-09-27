US envoy to UN dismisses latest Iranian ceasefire offer as ‘cynical attempt’

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz calls the latest Iranian ceasefire offer “a pretty cynical attempt to put something on the table that they knew was unacceptable.”

Speaking to NBC’s “Meet the Press,” he stresses that Tehran demanded “the release of the blockades, the sanctions, international sanctions and access to billions in assets just to talk when we entered into a memorandum of agreement just a few [months] ago.”

Waltz argues that it’s “common sense” that US President Donald Trump doesn’t have confidence in Iranian offers, but says eventually the conflict will end “in some type of arrangement.”

Iran, he says, “can come to the table and in accordance with international law, in accordance with their obligations in the non-proliferation treaty and… Heck, our negotiators even offered to sell them uranium.”