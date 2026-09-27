Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026
Ambassador Leiter: There are ‘promising signs’ in my son’s condition after ramming attack
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Israel’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter says his son Neria’s life “still hangs in the balance,” but there are “some promising signs that we grasp in hope.”
The younger Leiter was seriously injured in a Palestinian ramming attack last week while he was serving as a reservist in the West Bank.
“We believe in the power of prayer, that G-d hears prayer and can heal when healing appears impossible,” writes Leiter on X.
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