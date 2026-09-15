Palestinian shot dead by troops near Ramallah; IDF says he tried to grab soldier’s weapon

The Israel Defense Forces shot and killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said, while the army said the man had tried to grab a soldier’s weapon.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said that Ziad Jaber, 54, was shot dead by IDF troops in al-Bireh, near Ramallah.

The IDF said that during counterterrorism operational activity, the man “attempted to grab the weapon of one of the soldiers” and was shot.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said crews treated someone who sustained “a critical live-fire gunshot wound to the abdomen and thigh” during a military raid in the Umm al-Sharayet neighborhood.

Jaber’s brother, Ramadan Mohammad Jaber, told AFP that the military raided his home at around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) after blowing up the front door.

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He said soldiers handcuffed him and held him with his daughter in a room before arresting his son.

أعلنت وزارة الصحة، يوم الثلاثاء، استشهاد المواطن زياد محمد جابر (54 عامًا)، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في أم الشرايط بمدينة البيرة. ????أفادت الوزارة بأن جابر استشهد متأثرًا بإصابته برصاص جيش الاحتلال، خلال اقتحام القوات أم الشرايط. pic.twitter.com/s5q6vuJTew Advertisement — Ultra Palestine – الترا فلسطين (@palestineultra) September 15, 2026

He added that soldiers had also blown up the door of the adjacent apartment where his brother lived.

“I heard him screaming but I did not hear the sound of gunfire,” he said, adding that his brother “was left bleeding in the apartment for about an hour and a half before the army allowed ambulance crews to take him to the hospital.”

A spokesperson for the Palestinian health ministry confirmed that Jaber was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

More than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the war started, according to the PA health ministry. The IDF says the vast majority of them were gunmen killed in exchanges of fire, rioters who clashed with troops, or terrorists carrying out attacks.

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During the same period, 66 civilians and Israeli security personnel have been killed in terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank. Another eight members of the security forces were killed in clashes during raids in Palestinian cities in the West Bank.

Settler attacks, at times deadly, against Palestinians have soared, often with little or no legal consequence.