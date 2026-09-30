Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

El Al says planning to resume flights to Dubai in November following flydubai attempted hijacking

By AFP Today, 11:05 pm
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Israel’s national carrier El Al says it is preparing to resume flights to Dubai, following an attempted hijacking incident involving a flight operated by Emirati low-cost airline flydubai between the two countries.

“El Al announces preparations to resume its operations on the Tel Aviv–Dubai route during the month of November,” the company writes in a statement, noting that an eight-month suspension was due to the war the US and Israel launched against Iran in late February.

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