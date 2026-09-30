Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Settler filmed pepper-spraying 90-year-old Palestinian during raid of West Bank village; no arrests reported

Today, 11:12 pm
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An Israeli settler was filmed pepper-spraying a 90-year-old Palestinian during a raid on the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir earlier today.

The Jameel Al-Na’asan, who holds American citizenship, was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment, Palestinian media reports.

There are no reports of any arrests made, which are highly rare in such instances of settler violence.

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