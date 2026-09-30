Settler filmed pepper-spraying 90-year-old Palestinian during raid of West Bank village; no arrests reported
An Israeli settler was filmed pepper-spraying a 90-year-old Palestinian during a raid on the central West Bank village of al-Mughayyir earlier today.
The Jameel Al-Na’asan, who holds American citizenship, was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment, Palestinian media reports.
There are no reports of any arrests made, which are highly rare in such instances of settler violence.
A video shows the moment Israeli settler terrorists pepper-sprayed an elderly Palestinian man in the village of Al-Mughayyir in the West Bank.
Barbarians. pic.twitter.com/j25BJZSVtI
— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) September 30, 2026
مصادر محلية: إصابة الحاج جميل النعسان "أبو جهاد" إثر اعتداء مسـ توطنين عليه ورشّ غاز الفلفل في وجهه قرب "مزرعة مراد" شرقي بلدة المغير شمال شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/qcCddMjizC
— فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) September 30, 2026
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