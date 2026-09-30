Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Flydubai announces suspension of Israel flights amid probe into attempted hijacking

By Sharon Wrobel 30 September 2026, 11:00 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Flydubai announces that all flights to and from Israel will be suspended while the investigation into the attempt by one of its copilots to crash a plane full of Israelis is ongoing.

“This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident,” a flydubai spokesperson says. “We are fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and maintaining the highest safety standards across our network.”

“We remain in close coordination with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders and will review the suspension as more information becomes available,” the spokesperson adds.

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