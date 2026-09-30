Foreign Ministry tells its diplomats that flydubai attempted hijacking was attack on Abraham Accords

Israel’s Foreign Ministry told its diplomats on Wednesday that an incident on a flight from the UAE to Tel Aviv that forced an emergency landing was an attack aimed at undermining ties between the two allies.

The ministry’s director general, Eden Bar Tal, briefed “all Israeli ambassadors and heads of representations around the world (during which) the message was emphasized that this was an attempted terrorist attack against Israelis, the United Arab Emirates, and the Abraham Accords,” a ministry statement reads.