EU chief calls for creation of a ‘European Security Council’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pitches setting up a “European Security Council” with countries including Britain and Ukraine, as the continent grapples with the threat from Russia.
“For a long time, we have discussed a leaders’ format focused on the security of our continent, with partners like Canada, Norway, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and others involved,” von der Leyen says in her annual state of the union address.
“This is even more urgent now, given the nature and scale of the risks at play. This is why we will set out our ideas to make a European Security Council a reality.”
Europe is grappling with what it calls a campaign of “hybrid attacks” by Moscow aimed at undermining support for Ukraine.
“We should be under no illusions about what is happening here: hybrid threats facing Europe are less and less hybrid and less and less threats,” von der Leyen says.
“Europe needs its own counter-hybrid playbook. We urgently need a consensus on how to respond to certain incidents. Those which fall below armed aggression but clearly threaten our national security.”
The European Commission president says she wants to establish an “emergency security protocol” that would allow any EU member state to convene urgent talks in case of crisis.
While the EU is struggling to counter Russian activities, von der Leyen pledges that the bloc will ramp up support for Kyiv as Russia steps up bombardments ahead of the winter.
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