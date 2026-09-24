Saudi coalition says it shot down six ballistic missiles fired by Houthis at Taif and Yanbu
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthis says that its forces intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-backed group, thwarting attacks on the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.
“Escalations and violations by the terrorist Houthi militia will be dealt with firmly,” says coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki in a series of posts on X.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here