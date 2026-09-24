Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Saudi coalition says it shot down six ballistic missiles fired by Houthis at Taif and Yanbu

By AFP Today, 2:53 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthis says that its forces intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-backed group, thwarting attacks on the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.

“Escalations and violations by the terrorist Houthi militia will be dealt with firmly,” says coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki in a series of posts on X.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.