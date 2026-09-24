Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Anti-Zionist Haredi sect reportedly to pay Israelis $200 if they don’t vote in election

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Illustrative: Ultra Orthodox Jews belonging to the Satmar Hasidic group headed by Satmar Admor of Williamsburg, Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, wait for his arrival in the Ultra Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Illustrative: Ultra Orthodox Jews belonging to the Satmar Hasidic group headed by Satmar Admor of Williamsburg, Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, wait for his arrival in the Ultra Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

The anti-Zionist, ultra-Orthodox Satmar religious sect is planning to pay Israelis $200 if they commit to not voting in the upcoming October 27 election, Channel 12 reports.

Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, who has tens of thousands of followers in the US, will use his HaShekel HaTahor fund to pay people who sign up, Channel 12 says.

The payouts will begin tonight, according to the report.

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