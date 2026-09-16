High Court refuses to intervene in AG decision to bar state-funded memorial for Shas rabbi

The High Court of Justice rejects a petition by the Shas party seeking the overturning of a decision by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to block a state-funded memorial for the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, which had been scheduled for October 6.

Although the government passed legislation providing for state-funded events to commemorate the Shas spiritual leader close to the day of his passing, the attorney general determined earlier this year that because that date falls within three weeks of the upcoming election, and due to the expected participation of Shas political leaders, the event would become a party political event funded by the taxpayer.

The attorney general suggested several alternative arrangements, including holding the memorial without Shas politicians present, but these were rejected, leading the Religious Services Ministry to cancel the event earlier this month.

At the end of a short hearing today, High Court judges say that the petition against the attorney general’s decision is moot since the event can no longer be arranged in time, and the court will therefore not rule on a theoretical issue.

Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri says in response: “Today, the High Court judges, with callousness and a disconnect from the feelings of large numbers of Jews, are lending a hand to preventing the state commemoration event for [Rabbi Yosef’s] legacy.

“Neither the High Court nor the attorney general will succeed in stopping the legacy of Maran [Rabbi Yosef]. It lives in the hearts of millions and will continue to illuminate generations.”