Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Russian satellites flew over US base in Saudi Arabia days before Iranian attack — CNN

Today, 11:03 am
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This UGC image posted on social media on March 29, 2026 and verified by AFP staff appears to show a destroyed US Air Force Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, primarily used for air traffic control, in the aftermath of a projectile strike at Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia. (UGC / AFP)
This UGC image posted on social media on March 29, 2026 and verified by AFP staff appears to show a destroyed US Air Force Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, primarily used for air traffic control, in the aftermath of a projectile strike at Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia. (UGC / AFP)

Fourteen Russian spy satellites passed over a US military base in Saudi Arabia days before it suffered a major Iranian strike during this year’s war, CNN reports.

According to the network, citing US officials and intelligence sources, the wealth of data gathered by Russia was likely sent to the Iranians and enabled them to carry out the high-precision strike on American forces.

The March 27 attack, involving at least one missile and several drones, wounded 12 US service members and destroyed and damaged several planes.

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