Russian satellites flew over US base in Saudi Arabia days before Iranian attack — CNN

Fourteen Russian spy satellites passed over a US military base in Saudi Arabia days before it suffered a major Iranian strike during this year’s war, CNN reports.

According to the network, citing US officials and intelligence sources, the wealth of data gathered by Russia was likely sent to the Iranians and enabled them to carry out the high-precision strike on American forces.

The March 27 attack, involving at least one missile and several drones, wounded 12 US service members and destroyed and damaged several planes.