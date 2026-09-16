TV poll shows Netanyahu-led bloc slightly ahead of opposition parties

A new poll on Channel 13 predicts that supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be the largest bloc following the October 27 election.

According to the survey of 886 respondents with a margin of error of ±3.3%, the presumed pro-Netanyahu bloc would receive 54 seats, compared with the opposition bloc receiving 52 mandates, and the Arab parties getting 14.

Despite this, the poll shows Netanyahu’s Likud getting only 18 seats compared to 22 for Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar.

Last week’s poll on Channel 13 showed the blocs tied at 53 seats each.

While horse-race polls are an almost daily occurrence in Israel in the months leading up to elections and are not seen as overly reliable, taken together, the surveys can often serve as a general gauge of the political climate and where the vote may be headed.